Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi retweeted my story carried in Hans India says Nishikant Aggarwal

Nishikant Aggarwal
x

Nishikant Aggarwal, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya–2, Nausenabaugh, Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Kendriya Vidyalaya–2, Nausenabaugh, is one of the many subscribers of The Hans India (THI) newspaper. Students, teachers and I (Principal) find the news coverage and articles of the newspaper worth reading.

Kendriya Vidyalaya–2, Nausenabaugh, is one of the many subscribers of The Hans India (THI) newspaper. Students, teachers and I (Principal) find the news coverage and articles of the newspaper worth reading. Of all, we, particularly, enjoy going through the content and events column of the educational institutions as they are given due importance.

Personally, I am thankful to the esteemed newspaper for the coverage of my educational YouTube channel 'Kissagoi,' an exclusive story covered by Visakhapatnam team, which was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2020. It did come as a pleasant surprise to us and is an extremely encouraging sign. On behalf of KV-2, Nausenabaugh, we convey our best wishes to the organisation on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

Nishikant Aggarwal,

Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya–2, Nausenabaugh, Visakhapatnam

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X