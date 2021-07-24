PM Narendra Modi retweeted my story carried in Hans India says Nishikant Aggarwal

Kendriya Vidyalaya–2, Nausenabaugh, is one of the many subscribers of The Hans India (THI) newspaper. Students, teachers and I (Principal) find the news coverage and articles of the newspaper worth reading. Of all, we, particularly, enjoy going through the content and events column of the educational institutions as they are given due importance.

Personally, I am thankful to the esteemed newspaper for the coverage of my educational YouTube channel 'Kissagoi,' an exclusive story covered by Visakhapatnam team, which was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2020. It did come as a pleasant surprise to us and is an extremely encouraging sign. On behalf of KV-2, Nausenabaugh, we convey our best wishes to the organisation on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

Nishikant Aggarwal,

Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya–2, Nausenabaugh, Visakhapatnam

