PM Surya Ghar, natural farming offer long-term benefits: Collector

Machilipatnam: Krishnadistrict Collector DK Balaji on Friday urged media representatives to actively promote Central government schemes like PM Surya Ghar Yojana and natural farming, emphasising their significant long-term and high-yield benefits. He underscored the crucial role of journalists in disseminating information about various government initiatives, appealing to them to ensure eligible beneficiaries are well-informed and can easily access these programmes. Collector Balaji addressed journalists from Krishna district at ‘Vartalap’, a one-day media workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Vijayawada Regional Office, held in Machilipatnam. During the event, he also released Ministry of Information and Broadcasting publication titled, Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan: 11 Years of Government, highlighting the achievements of the NDA government.

Addressing the participants, Balaji stated, “Journalists hold a key responsibility in communicating public policies to citizens and also contribute significantly to the formulation of new policies, and in course correction while implementing them.”

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana, Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Secretary, Krishna District KV Ramakrishnaiah, Hindu College of Law Prinicpal DSR VJS Rayalu, Krishna District Cooperative Market Society Chairman Bandi Rama Krishna, PIB Director P Ratnakar and Additional Director of Central Bureau of Communication Ramesh Chandra also participated.