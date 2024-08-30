PM to inaugurate EMR Schools virtually in Alluri dist

Paderu (Asr District): ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate three Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Peddabayalu, Araku Valley, and Chintapalli mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, between September 5 and 9.

On Thursday, Abhishek inspected the ongoing construction of two EMRS schools, one in Lakeputtu village of Peddabayalu mandal funded with Rs 20 crore, and another in Madhyavalasa village of Araku Valley mandal, also funded with Rs 20 crore. He expressed satisfaction with the progress, which includes classrooms, laboratories, dining halls, and hostels.

He said that PM Janman 2.0 programme will also take place virtually in Pakanakudi, a tribal village in Chinalabudu Panchayat of Araku Valley mandal.

He asked construction company to expedite the completion of internal roads in the areas where the EMRS schools are being built.

He reviewed the site selected for the Janman programme in Pakanakudi village and later met with officials in Kottabhalluguda village to ensure coordination among all government departments for the successful execution of the PM Janman programme.

Earlier, the Project Officer inspected the Government Tribal Welfare Girls’ Hostel School in Gannela.

ITDA project officials VS Prabhakar, M Venkateswarlu, Tribal Welfare Department EE K Venugopal, MPDO Venkatesh, AE Abhishek, and DGM D Vishwanath Rao and AGMs were present.