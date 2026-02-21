PMJ Jewels opens showroom in Ongole

Ongole: PMJ Jewels, one of South India’s leading fine jewellery brands, inaugurated its new and expanded showroom near Addanki bus stand on Guntur road in Ongole on Friday.

Bigg Boss fame Thanuja; and Damacharla Naga Satya Latha, wife of Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and Managing Trustee of DJR Trust inaugurated the showroom. State Head of PMJ Jewels Hyder Ali, Cluster Manager Kandukuri Aravind Kumar, Ongole Store Manager Roop Kumar and Sales Manager Venkata Suresh were also present, along with a gathering of customers. The management announced that the new showroom houses an extensive collection spanning gold, diamond, polki, antique, temple, bridal, and lightweight jewellery, alongside celebration rings, mangal sutras, and signature designs curated for both modern and traditional tastes. Elegant interiors, well-segmented display areas, and dedicated customer assistance ensure a seamless experience for every visitor. Hyder Ali said that the expanded store reflects PMJ Jewels’ commitment to bringing a richer, more curated jewellery experience to Ongole, a market the brand holds in high regard. Damacharla Naga Satya Latha praised the brand’s expansion as a boost to the city’s retail landscape and local employment opportunities. Thanuja praised PMJ Jewels for blending tradition with contemporary elegance beautifully.

To mark the occasion, PMJ Jewels announced a free gold coin on every purchase of Rs 2.5 lakh and above, subject to applicable terms and conditions.