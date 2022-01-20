PNG to be supplied to households in Anantapur in first phase

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajanhas revealed that arrangements are being made for supply of natural gas to every home through pipelines first to the city and in the next phase to Hindupur and Tadipatri towns.

She held discussions with AG&P company officials who met her to discuss modalities of the pipeline gas supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nagalakshmi said that Gujarat State witnessed prosperity due to using natural gas for all purposes. She stated that it is heartening to note that the district is identified for supply of piped natural gas.

She asked the departmental officials concerned to complete all formalities of issuing clearances. She asked the company officials to speed up pipeline laying for supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to the city, Hindupur and Tadipatri towns.

The AGP company will also set up LCNG station at a cost of Rs 20 crore this year. The city gas distribution licence has been given to a Singapore-based AGP company which will execute the piped gas supply project. As part of the project, the firm will distribute natural gas for domestic and industrial purposes.

It will also open CNG bunks for supplying gas as fuel to run the vehicles at rates cheaper than petrol and diesel. It has launched its first CNG bunk on the Bellary bypass road and made it available at Rs 69 per kg. This will be a relief to vehicle users who are adversely affected by petrol and diesel fuel hike.

The AGP company will open 12 CNG bunks at Anantapur, Hindupur, Guntakal, Thumukunta, Puttaparthy, Penukobda, Bukkarayasamudram and Tadipatri towns in the district.

Pipeline works in the city have commenced. The gas price has been fixed at Rs 44 per square cm. PNG gas is cheaper than LPG gas.