Poetess Molla hailed for her literary acumen

Vijayawada: Mysore MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a member of the Mysore Royal family, has said Telugu and Kannada people have historical ties and harmonious relations for many centuries.

He said Telugu and Kannada people have cultural, literary and traditional relations since the times of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishna Devarayalu. The Mysore MP Yaduveer along with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra unveiled the bronze statue of poetess Atukuri Molla at the Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram on Saturday.

Atukuri Molla was well known for her translation of Ramayana from Sansksrit into Telugu in the 16th century and is considered as the top Telugu poetess in the history of Andhra.

Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer said many Telugu people lived in Mysore palace. He said poetess Molla had dedicated Ramayana to Lord Srirama by translating the Ramayana from Sanskrit to Telugu.

He said in the earlier days poets could not do work and sustain without the help of kings and royal families but poetess Molla had done commendable work in the field of literature without the support of anyone.

Minister Kollu Ravindra said poetess Atukuri Molla was a precious gem of the Telugu people and pride of Telugus. He said Molla has a special place in the history of the Telugu literature. He urged the girls to take inspiration from Molla and reach greater heights with education.

He underlined the need for girls’ education for the development of the country. He said Telugu language is a great and we all should give importance to our mother tongue. He stressed the need for protection of traditional works and professions.

Salivahana and Kummari Welfare Association has organised the idol inauguration event. MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Mandali Buddha Prasad, Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, MLCs D Ramarao, KS Lakshmana Rao and leaders of Salivahana and Kummari associations participated.