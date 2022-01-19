Pokarna Group donates Rs. 1 crore to Nadu-Nedu works in schools to develop infrastructure

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan is implementing many welfare schemes in the state. Along with Navaratnalu, it is also launching several innovative programs especially in schools with Nadu-Nedu works being carried out to give a new touch to the schools. The works have been almost completed across the state and are in progress in other parts.



Meanwhile, a large donation has been announced by a popular company for Nadu-Nedu works. Pokarna Group has donated Rs 1 crore for infrastructure development in government schools as part of the scheme.



The company's CEO Gautam Chand Jain on Tuesday handed over a cheque to Chief Minister YS Jagan at his camp office in Tadepalli. Pokarna provided the funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Connect to Andhra CEO V. Koteshwaramma and others participated in the event.