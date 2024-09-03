  • Menu
‘Polam Pilustondi’ initiative launched to empower farmers

Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari and other officials releasing ‘Polam Pilustondi’ posters in on Monday

  • Chittoor Collector unveils wall posters of the programme which will commence from September 10
  • It will be held in two villages each day providing direct outreach to farmers

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar announced that the State government is set to launch ‘Polam Pilustondi’ initiative on September 10, aiming to strengthen farmers’ capabilities by providing them with knowledge and information related to agriculture and allied sectors.

The official launch of ‘Polam Pilustondi’ programme was marked by the release of wall posters by the district Collector along with Joint Collector G Vidyadhari at the district secretariat on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar outlined that ‘Polam Pilustondi’ initiative will be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday. The programme will involve officials from various allied departments and scientists from agricultural, horticultural and veterinary universities working in coordination with public representatives. It will be implemented in two villages each day, providing direct outreach and support to farmers.

The programme aims to provide farmers with essential knowledge, skills and new agricultural practices tailored to their literacy levels. Through extension field staff from agriculture and allied departments, the initiative will raise awareness of modern crop production technologies. The Collector highlighted that the programme’s objectives include reducing cultivation costs, promoting better farming practices, encouraging natural farming methods, increasing productivity, and enhancing the income levels of farmers.

Officials from agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, veterinary and micro irrigation departments Murali Krishna, Madhusudhan Reddy, Shobha Rani, Dr Prabhakar, Balasubrahmanyam and LDM Harish attended the wall poster release programme.

