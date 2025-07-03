Polavaram completion by 2027 impossible: Ex-MP

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar has stated that completing the Polavaram Project by 2027, as claimed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is not feasible. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Harsha Kumar blamed the past mistakes of the TDP government that are causing the current delays in the project’s construction. He pointed out that errors in the construction of the diaphragm wall and cofferdams have made the project highly complex.

He claimed that nearly 1.60 lakh cusecs of seepage is expected at the project site, and questioned how construction can proceed without effectively addressing this issue. Citing expert committee recommendations, he said the foundation for the diaphragm wall must be laid up to 2 metres deep into the rock bed. However, the Polavaram project contractor is allegedly denying the necessity of this, which he termed as unacceptable. “If the diaphragm wall and cofferdams are not structurally strong, how can the project withstand pressure?” he asked.

Harsha Kumar also welcomed the Central Government’s decision to reject the Banakacharla project, saying it would have placed an unnecessary financial burden on the state. He further remarked that MLAs visiting people under the ‘Suparipalanalo Toli Adugu’ initiative will certainly face tough questions from the public.