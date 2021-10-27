Polavaram Project Chief Engineer AK Pradhan inspects R&R colony works

Rampachodavaram: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Engineer AK Pradhan said that 90 per cent of the works pertaining to R&R colonies have been completed, but certain works like drainage, roads and other works are pending. He instructed the officials to complete the construction of the R&R colony in Rampa Agency within stipulated time.



He inspected the R&R colonies along with Deputy Director C Avanti Reddy and other officials in Kamalampalem, Indukuru, Peddabeempalli, Krishnidupalem villages of Devipatnam mandal in Rampa Agency, East Godavari district on Tuesday.

He elicited information from the officials regarding the progress of the works pertaining to the colonies in Rampa Agency. He also inspected work completed so far.

He enquired whether compensation has been paid to the displaced families and how the grievances are settled. He also ordered basic amenities should be provided in R&R colonies at the earliest. He said that 90 per cent of the work was completed in the R&R colonies. He directed the officials to complete the construction of Rama and Shiva and Vaishnava temples, churches in the colonies in a stipulated time.