Polavaram to be ready by kharif-22, says Anil Kumar Yadav

Amaravati: Minister for water resources P Anil Kumar Yadav said the state government was carrying on Polavaram irrigation project works though the entire world has come to a halt, with an aim of providing water by 2022 kharif.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the minister said that the opposition leaders were unnecessarily making false allegations against the government fearing that their party would completely vanish after the completion of Polavaram project. Almost over 3,000 people are working on the project to complete the work on time risking their lives, though five officials working on the project site died due to Covid. The minister said that both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are not venturing out of their homes fearing Covid and conducting Zoom meetings sitting in their houses. He said one has to appreciate the officials and workers for continuing the project works despite Covid crisis.

Anil Kumar alleged that YSRCP rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had become an agent for the TDP and conspired to destabilise the government by joining hands with Chandrababu and Lokesh. He said that Lokesh had failed miserably as he couldn't win as an MLA despite working as a minister for three departments, and the existing MLC tenure will also end in a year. He said that it was ridiculous on the part of Chandrababu to talk about Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R), as he was the same person who could not give a single house to the displaced people during his rule.

The minister assured that all measures are being taken in rehabilitation of the 17,000 displaced families in a phased manner. He said that the opposition leaders have no right to speak on the Polavaram project, as they are trying to blame the government by trying to attribute their mistakes to the current government.