Police alert people on thieves’ gang presence

Rajamahendravaram: The Seethanagaram police have cautioned residents of villages in the mandal and surrounding areas to remain vigilant during the night, in the wake of criminal activities by the notorious Dhar Gang from Madhya Pradesh.

Seethanagaram Sub-Inspector Ram Kumar advised people not to venture out alone at night and strongly warned against opening doors if someone knocks at midnight. He urged citizens to report any suspicious movement immediately by dialling 112.

According to police, the Dhar Gang has been targeting houses in semi-urban and rural areas after conducting reconnaissance during the day, often moving around in autos. At midnight, the gang, usually operating in groups of four to five members, breaks into homes, attacks family members if they resist, and escapes with gold, cash, and other valuables.

Preliminary investigations have linked the gang to a series of incidents, including a burglary in Kavali town of Nellore district on September 18, the theft of a gold shop in Prathipadu of Kakinada district on September 23, a house robbery in Nallajerla of East Godavari on September 24, and another theft in Tanuku on September 26.

Police officials said the gang appears to be targeting houses in the outskirts of villages and appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution. “Do not open your doors at midnight without confirming the visitor’s identity,” they said.

SI Ram Kumar further added that people may contact him directly at 9440904832 for assistance, while stressing that public cooperation is vital to curb such crimes.