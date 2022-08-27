Police allege involvement of former min son's involvement in baby selling case

Eluru: In a new twist to the Eluru baby selling case, police found involvement former Minister Sanakkayala Aruna's son Dr Sanakkayala Umashankar and collected evidences also. They found out that infants' selling took place in Ahalya Nursing Home in Kothapet of Guntur.

A special police team went to Guntur to inquire Dr Umashankar. But he got scent of the police visit and escaped. The special team is trying to track his whereabouts.

According to sources, during a joint operation, police and Eluru district child protection staff found out that a just born baby was put up for sale in Eluru. Police took the child trafficking gang members into custody.

The child of a minor girl of Ammapalem, Pedavegi mandal, went missing. During enquiry, police came to know that the family members of the girl agreed to sell the infant for Rs 2.70 lakh and asha workers worked as middlemen between the sellers and purchasers.

Police arrested about 10 persons involved in this case and searching for the 11th accused Dr Umashankar.

District SP Rahul Dev said that a few gangs of Vijayawada, Guntur and Eluru were involved in child trafficking.