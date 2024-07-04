Police arrest five YSRCP activists

Guntur : Mangalagiri rural police arrested five YSRCP activists for allegedly attacking the TDP state party office NTR Bhavan on October 19, 2021 and pelting stones and damaging it. The arrested have been shifted to Mangalagiri rural police station. This attack created a sensation.

After two-and-a-half years, the police officials took up the investigation and arrested the five accused. They hailed from Guntur, Tadepalli, Vijayawada and Mangalgiri. Based on the Closed Circuit Camera footage, they identified the accused and booked cases. They are enquiring who engineered the plan for attack on the TDP state party office. Going by the information furnished by the accused, the police are likely to take some more into custody.

Former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Guntur Mirchi Yard former chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana, YSRCP leader Dontireddy Vema Reddy visited Mangalagiri rural police station. They interacted with Mangalagiri rural Circle Inspector Srinvasara Rao and enquired about the cases. They consoled the party activists.

The police officials will produce the accused before the court.

Later, addressing the media at Mangalagiri rural police station, Ambati Rambabu said the police on Tuesday night arrested five YSRCP activists for their alleged involvement in the attack on the TDP state office. He said they will legally fight for the release of the YSRCP activists. He said they will protect their activists.