Police arrest Nara Lokesh at Gannavaram airport while on his way to Narasaraopet

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh police. Lokesh, who was on his way from Hyderabad to visit Anusha's family in Narasaraopet, was arrested by the police at Gannavaram airport. While police were moving Nara Lokesh in a vehicle, TDP activists tried to block the police. The police arrested them. On this occasion, TDP leaders chanted slogans against the government.



TDP leaders demanded that the police tell them where Lokesh was being moved. Lokesh got into an altercation with the police who blocked his convoy. He said that he was doing his duty as an MLC and was not coming to apply for your permission. He said there are no cases against him except driving a tractor rashly. He said he did not understand why there was a law and order problem in Guntur like nowhere else in the AP.



On Wednesday, TDP leaders tried to get permission for Lokesh's visit but the police refused. But Lokesh opted to visit Narsaraopet. Earlier, police made house arrests of TDP leaders in the Guntur district. Police were heavily deployed at the TDP office in Narasaraopet.