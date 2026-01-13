Police Arrest Reckless Drivers After Babburi Grounds Incident

The police have apprehended individuals involved in an incident of reckless and high-speed driving under the influence of alcohol, which caused significant disruption at Babburi Grounds. Using CCTV footage, officers successfully located and seized the vehicle used in the incident.

City Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ramakrishna, announced the arrest of known criminals and rowdy sheeters, including Konda Yohava, also known as Pedda Chicha, Konda Ramesh, or Chinna Chicha, and Veerla Bhargav. One suspect remains at large.

According to DCP Ramakrishna, Pedda Chicha has a staggering 18 criminal cases registered against him, while Chinna Chicha has 42. He assured the public that stringent action would be taken against those apprehended. The suspects reportedly utilised a vehicle that had been brought into a garage for repairs for their reckless escapades.

The Additional DCP emphasised that there will be ongoing surveillance of known rowdy elements in the area. The reckless driving resulted in injuries to Pathan Rehan Khan, 10, media reporter Nagendra, and two other individuals on Sunday evening.