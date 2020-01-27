Police arrested two thieves recovered 2 diamonds

Kadapa: Police arrested two thieves and recovered Rs 7lakhs worth 2 diamonds, mobile phones, Rs 1200 cash, a motorcycle from them on Monday.

The two thieves were identified as Ghan Syam Sesha Bhai Sony(39), Imron Yusaf Khan Paton of Ahmedabad city in Gujarath state.

Addressing the press conference here on Monday Kadapa city DSP U. Surya Narayana said that the accused have stolen Rs 60lakhs worth 7diamonds from a trader Paton Khadar Basha Almas pet of Kadapa city when he was staying in room no 205 in Aditya Residence at Tirupati on 16-1-2020.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim the police launched searching operations by setting up special parties. In this connection, police detained the accused during vehicle inspections by RIMS police at DTC circle on Monday.

The DSP said that searching operations continuing remaining two culprits SK. Imanullah, and Sahid Hussain indulged in the crime. The DSP appreciated RIMS police station cops of their initiation in nabbing the culprits.