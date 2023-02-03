Police burn 45 kg seized ganja worth Rs 2.27 lakh

Kurnool: Police on Thursday burnt 45.310 kg seized ganja worth Rs 2.27 lakh at the District Police Training Centre (DPTC) near Dinnedevarapadu village on the town outskirts in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) D Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, ASP Prasad said that the police department was taking all necessary steps to completely restrict the consumption of ganja in the district.

He said the ganja was seized during vehicle checking drives conducted in the district and five cases have been filed in various police stations under the jurisdiction of Kurnool sub-division.

Three cases were filed in the fourth town, one case in taluka and other one in three town police station.

Regarding the ganja seizure cases, he said the police arrested 15 persons and were sent to remand.

The ganja was burnt after taking due permission from the district court magistrate, he said and added following the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985, a panchanama was conducted before burning ganja at District Police Training Centre (DPTC) in Dinnedevarapadu village.

He said the police are taking steps to curb consumption and selling of the contraband and a committee has been formed with a special team of police personnel to conduct searches in slum areas and even in colleges.

Circle Inspectors Yughandar Babu and Srinivasulu, Sub Inspectors Johnson and Siva Shankar, constables Manmadha Vijay and Peddaiah Naidu were present.