Police Commissioner inspects security steps for Dasara celebrations

Vijayawada: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu on Thursday inspected the arrangements being made for devotees for the upcoming Dasara Sarannavaratri Mahotsavam of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

This year, the Dasara festivities will be celebrated for 11 days from September 22 to October 2.

The Police Commissioner, along with senior police officers, walked through the queue lines set up at the temple premises and reviewed the facilities for devotees. As part of the inspection, officials examined suitable locations for vehicle parking and holding areas for devotees. The Commissioner directed officers to ensure proper coordination and effective crowd management to avoid inconvenience. He suggested measures regarding barricading, holding areas, and the arrangements for the smooth entry and exit of devotees. He emphasised the importance of ensuring convenience and safety for thousands of pilgrims expected during the festival.

Later, Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu inspected Vijayawada West Bypass Road at Jakkampudi near Vijayawada, which will be used for vehicular traffic management during the festival. He issued several suggestions to streamline parking facilities and movement of vehicles, particularly for devotees arriving from other states.

West Zone In-Charge DCP G Ramakrishna, West ACP NSVK Durga Rao, Traffic ACP, P Ramachandra Rao, One Town Inspector Guru Prakash, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.