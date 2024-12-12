Live
Police conducts cordon & search
Nellore : As part of the initiative to protect law and order problem, police conducted Cordon & Search operation in Kapparallatippa village of Bogole mandal and seized 47 motorcycles, one auto and one lorry, which do not have proper documents. Also, cops took three suspects and few history sheeters into custody.
The raids were launched in the early hours of Wednesday and continued till evening. As many as five CIs, 12 Station House Officers and 120 staff headed by the Kavali DSP participated in the search operations.
Police inspected 480 houses in Kapparallatippa and Allimadugu Sangam villages.
Stating that the main aim of conducting Cardon & Search is to prevent the activities of law breakers and to recover stolen property, SP G Krishnakanth asserted that there will be no compromise in initiating stringent action against the antisocial elements, who create law and order problem.