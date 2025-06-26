Police crack murder case within six hrs

Anantapur: In a swift breakthrough, the Anantapur police cracked a brutal murder case within just six hours, under the direct supervision of District SP P Jagadeesh.

Two persons - the victim’s wife and her lover were arrested for their involvement in the murder. The incident took place between Akkampalli and Rachanapalli in Anantapur Rural mandal, where a man named Kummara Narasapuram Suresh Babu (43), resident of Sadashiva Colony, was found murdered.

Suresh Babu owned a hotel on Kalyandurg Road, while his wife Anitha worked at another hotel nearby. According to Anantapur Rural DSP Venkatesulu, Anitha (37), had developed an extramarital relationship with Baba Fakruddin (34), a fruit vendor originally from Goradindla village, now residing in Sadashiva Colony.

The affair began around two months ago. Suresh Babu grew suspicious and allegedly began harassing Anitha, leading her to conspire with her lover to eliminate him.

On the night of the murder, Anitha reportedly informed Baba Fakruddin about her husband’s daily routine. As Suresh was returning home from his hotel around 11 pm on his two-wheeler, Fakruddin attacked him near Akkampalli.

He first threw a glass bottle at Suresh, causing him to fall off his bike, then stabbed him with a screwdriver and smashed his head with a stone, killing him on the spot. He fled the scene immediately after. Upon learning about the murder, SP P Jagadeesh took the matter seriously and personally monitored the investigation. Under the supervision of DSP Venkatesulu and the leadership of CI Shekhar, special police teams were deployed.

Using reliable information, police arrested both accused within six hours of the crime. During the press briefing, DSP Venkatesulu revealed the details of the investigation and commended the police team for their prompt action.

The police also seized the auto and other materials related to the crime.