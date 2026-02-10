  1. Home
News

Police cracks down on banned tobacco near schools

  10 Feb 2026 7:44 AM IST
Chittoor: In a strong move to safeguard student health and their future, district police launched a cordon and search operation here on Monday near schools in the town.

Following direct orders from District SP Tushar Dudi, Additional SP Rajasekhar Raju led the team on the ground, joined by Chittoor II Town Inspector Nettikantaiah and Chittoor I Town SI Nagappa Naik.

Four special teams swept areas around key government high schools in Chittoor I and II Town police limits, zeroing in on shops close to student hangouts.

school safety driveChittoor police cordon and searchstudent health protectionSP Tushar Dudi directiveinspections near schools
