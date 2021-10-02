Police deny permission to Pawan Kalyan's public meeting at Balajipet

Rajamahendravaram: The police department has refused to accord permission to Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan to carry out road repair works and address a public meeting at Balajipet in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

However, the Jana Sena leaders have decided to go ahead with the repairs works to the road at Balajipet in Rajamahendravaram as per their plan. Pawan has planned to carry out repairs to potholes on the roads, expressing concern over the pathetic condition of the roads in the State.

The Jana Sena has initially chosen to carry out repairs on Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, Rajamahendravaram. But, the Irrigation department officials have denied permission to allow Pawan Kalyan and his team to the Barrage due to technical reasons. The Irrigation officials said that the Cotton Barrage road does not belong to the National Highways, Roads and Buildings Department or Panchayat Raj limits.

They said that if a large number of people gather on the barrage, it may cause damage to it. And there are heavy flows to River Godavari underneath the barrage and it is only a maintenance road to the barrage.

The officials said that the barrage was not meant for holding agitations and public meetings on the bridge. It is only for protecting and maintaining the barrage of River Godavari and only the farmers are allowed on the bridge.

Following the denial of permission, the JSP has changed its venue and has chosen Balajipet road which is in a pathetic condition. However, it is learnt that the police refused to give permission to the party activists to carry out repair works even on this road.

Jana Sena East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh told The Hans India that initially they wanted to carry out the repairs works at the Barrage but the Irrigation department officials refused permission quoting technical issues. Besides, the repair works should be executed by technical exports and not by ordinary men.

Subsequently, the JSP activists planned to take up road repair works at Balajipet. But here too the police denied permission to them. "However, we will take up our agitation as per our schedule,: Durgesh said.

Bommuru Circle Inspector Lakshmana Reddy stated that they couldn't give the permission as the JSP activists planned to move in a large number of two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. Moreover, that area can't accommodate such a large number of people and there is no adequate space for parking.

East Zone DSP Ravi Kumar told The Hans India that they did not give permission to the Jana Sena's public meeting in view of lack of adequate space for such a large number of people. He also pointed out that the pandemic has not yet subsided.

He said that if they choose an alternative venue like an auditorium or function hall they would certainly look into the feasibility and permit them to hold the meeting.