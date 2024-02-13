Police facilitate free RTC bus for tribals

Paderu (ASR district): The police department has taken steps to provide safe travel to the people under Chinturu and Rampachodavaram sub-divisions of the agency area of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. RTC bus service from Chinturu to Alligudem via Edugurallapalli every morning and evening was started by the police department recently.

District SP Tuhin Sinha told ‘The Hans India’ that the police department has taken this step considering the problems faced by the tribal people of interior areas due to the lack of RTC bus facilities. This bus shuttles from Chinturu to Alligudem via Edugurallapalli everyday morning and evening. He said that the people of the villages in a radius of 15 kms from Edugurallapalli to Alligudem are being provided free travel facilities in this bus at the expense of the police department.

He said that this step has been taken in view of public safety as autorickshaws and other private vehicles often cause accidents. About 15,000 tribals will benefit from this, he said.

Additional SPs K V Maheswara Reddy and Rahul Meena started this free bus in Edugurallapalli. The police department is planning to open a police outpost in Edugurallapalli to monitor the law and order situation in the Maoist-affected interior areas of this region.

Jagadish Adahalli, additional SP of Rampachodavaram said that 450 tribal women from Devipatnam, Addateegala, Gangavaram, Y Ramavaram, Rajavommangi and Maredumilli mandals attended the Job Mela organised by Tata Electronics under the Prerana programme by the police department in Rampachodavaram. As many as 412 of them have been selected for technical assistant jobs.