Police failed to follow safety procedures in Kandukuru: TDP

Nellore: TDP Nellore parliament segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz said that 20-30 police personnel attended the roadshow in Kandukuru for the namesake of maintaining law and order and they totally failed to follow safety procedures. He said the permission they had availed from the police was for taking up safety precautions and maintaining law and order and not for speeches through microphone.

Participating in a protest in Kandukuru town organised on the arrest of Inturi brothers making them responsible for the mishap, he said it was unfortunate that only 20 to 30 police personnel came to the meeting, where 30,000 or 40,000 people thronged, and now cases have been registered against the TDP leaders.

Abdul Aziz condemned the arrest of TDP leaders Nageswara Rao and Rajesh and said people were coming to Chandrababu Naidu's meetings voluntarily as they lost faith in Jagan's government. In the New Year, the government should have a good GO to the people but it made the GO-1, which is against Article 19 as it stifles the voice of people. He recalled the CM had brought restrictions on the media in the first year itself and they were withdrawn after the admonition by the Press Council of India.

Stating Chandrababu Naidu was a member of Kuppam constituency and imposing restrictions on his visit to his own constituency was a heinous act, he asked whether we are in a democracy or under Hitler's rule. He cautioned that the police brutality will not be tolerated and private cases will be filed against every police officer, who commits atrocities. Stating that the are public servants, he said they should remember that they were getting salaries with public money.

Addanki, Kondepi legislators Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy, Kandukur constituency in-charge Inturi Nageswara Rao, East Rayalaseema graduates' MLC candidate Kancharla Srikanth, state secretaries Damacharla Sathya, J Ramanaiah, Nellore parliament segment vice-president Inturi Rajesh and local leaders participated.