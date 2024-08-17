Police grill Jogi over attack on Naidu’s house

Vijayawada : Former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh was grilled by Mangalagiri police on Friday in connection with the attack on the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 17, 2021. When Chandrababu Naidu was the opposition leader, the YSRCP leader and former minister Ramesh went to the residence in a convoy of his supporters and tried to attack the house. Ramesh claims that he went to the residence of Naidu to stage a protest against the comments made by the TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu against the former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ramesh along with scores of his followers went to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu and dared him to come out. He staged a protest and made some harsh comments against the then Opposition leader. TDP leader Buddha Venkanna and police present near the residence of Naidu prevented Ramesh from entering the house. High drama took place on the occasion.

Now, with YSRCP thrown out of power and NDA alliance coming to office, Mangalagiri police asked Jogi Ramesh to visit the DSP office where they grilled him fo r more than an hour. They questioned him how many persons went to Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, their vehicle numbers, why did they go to Undavalli.

Ramesh told the police that he had gone to Naidu’s residence to stage a protest and inform how the TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu made derogatory comments against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ramesh interacting with media at Mangalagiri after the questioning by police said that the police had booked case on him with a vendetta. He said would resolve the case in the court.

The YSRCP leader further said his son Jogi Rajiv did not do any wrong in purchase of AgriGold land at Ambapuram village in Vijayawada rural mandal. He said his son bought the notified land only.

It may be noted that the ACB had arrested Jogi Rajiv recently in connection of purchasing AgriGold land and changing the survey numbers in documents. It so far arrested surveyor Ramesh for facilitating the crime.

Jogi Venkateswara Rao, brother of Jogi Ramesh, is absconding since the ACB began the probe into AgriGold land purchase incident. Venkateswara Rao and Nunna sub-registrar Nageswara Rao were also mentioned as accused in the land purchase scam.