Police, judiciary jointly hold DLCM

Nellore: Inan innovative move, police department conducted a District-Level Crime Meeting (DLCM) in association with the Judiciary department in the State.

The objective was to ensure disposal of cases in an amicable manner and also ensure justice to victims.

Generally, police department conducts DLCMs in a highly confidential manner without allowing any departments including media because of various reasons including law & order and politically motivated issues.

But the half-yearly DLCM held here on Sunday headed by SP G Krishnakanth at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall, inviting District Judge Gokavarapu Srinivas as the chief guest drew larger attention of people as well as litigants facing different long pending cases in the courts for several years.

While describing judiciary and police as main pillars of the society, district judge Gokavarapu Srinivas said that the main ambition in conducting such a meeting was to spread awareness among police officials over the newly-formed laws on property, road accidents and other grave and non-grave cases to establish peace in the society and restrict anti-social activities.

He suggested to the cops to intensify visible policing to prevent crimes and traffic problems.

District SP G Krishnakanth has urged the police to adopt ‚Friendly Policing‘ to create confidence in the public. He said that such a move would help victims to come to the police station for lodging complaints and seek justice. The presence of the district judge at the meeting would definitely help in improving awareness on various Acts among the police, the SP said.

He stressed the need for maintaining transparency in registering cases. Additional SP Ch Soujanya, Legal Advisor Srinivasulu Reddy, DSPs, CIs and SIs across the district were present.