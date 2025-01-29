Police making use of tech to crack cases: DGP

Vizianagaram: Director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the police department is making use of technology in a big way in investigation of various cases. “We are getting good and fast results in investigation with the help of technology. We are installing CC cameras in a big way across the state,” he said.

The DGP visited district police office on Tuesday. Later, speaking to media, he said that they are using drones to find out antisocial activities on outsides populated areas. Ganja dens, cockfights and gambling activities can be found out using drones. He appealed to the people to install CC cameras at their business establishments, shops and at schools for their own safety and to prevent crimes. He also cautioned people against sextortion, digital arrests, honeytraps, loan apps and investment frauds.

The DGP appreciated the district police for solving an online cheating case and recovering Rs 20 lakh from the fraudsters located in Kashmir. “Except cybercrimes, all other crimes have drastically comedown. We formed EAGLE wing to control ganja trading and cultivation,” he said. Tirumala Rao lauded Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal for conducting ‘Sankalpam’, a campaign to sensitise youth and students on devastating effects of drugs and narcotics.

He said that the law and order is completely under control and people have support from the police in any emergency-like situation.

Parvathipuram SP S V Madhava Reddy and APSP commandent Mallika Garg also were present.