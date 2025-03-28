Police nab bike lifter, recover 17 bikes

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram police arrested a serial bike thief and recovered 17 stolen motorcycles from his possession. The accused, identified as Nimmala Sivaji, resident of Gummalaxmipuram in Parvathipuram Manyam district, was arrested on March 26.

District SP S V Madhava Reddy said that following a recent surge in bike theft cases near RTC Complex, railway station, and government hospital, police formed special teams. CCTV footage analysis revealed a person arriving at the railway station on foot and leaving on a motorcycle. Tracking his route through multiple CCTV cameras, police identified the suspect and confirmed his identity through further investigation.

Sivaji, a former security guard and centring worker in Hyderabad, had turned to thefts due to financial struggles and alcohol addiction. Unable to sustain his family in Hyderabad, he frequently visited his hometown and stealing bikes using old keys. He targeted vehicles parked in high-traffic areas and sold them for Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000.

“During interrogation, he confessed to crimes in several areas. We have recovered 17 two-wheelers from him, SP Madhava Reddy said.

He appreciated the police team, led by circle inspectors Muralidhar and Appa Rao for their swift action.