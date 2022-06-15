Police nab two notorious thieves

Tirupati : East Police of Tirupati arrested two notorious thieves on Tuesday. Speaking to the media at East Police station, DSP Murali Krishna said two notorious thieves were nabbed while they tried to commit thefts in different houses with the help of the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS).

The arrested were Venkatesh, a thief involved in more than 20 thefts in different districts and released from jail after completing imprisonment earlier and another was Vamsidhar Reddy, an inter-State criminal involved in 50 thefts so far. The DSP said that the two were arrested with the help of LHMS at different places while attempting to commit thefts in locked houses in the city. DSP Murali Krishna advised the public to see that CC cameras are installed at their homes while they are going out of station. Explaining about LHMS, he said the house owners should inform through their mobile phones to the police station concerned well in advance before they go out of station. The LHMS will be set up free of cost at that particular house which will help in the protection of valuables at their house form burglars. East CI Sivaprasad and SI Jayaswamulu were present.