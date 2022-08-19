Police permission must for Chaviti celebrations

Vijayawada (NTR District): The organisers of Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations, which will be held on August 31, should compulsorily seek police permission, said a communiqué from the office of the Commissioner of Police.

The statement issued here on Thursday said that the organisers should submit necessary applications for the permission to the Unified Police Service Centre (UPSC) situated on the premises of Suryaraopet police station from 10 am to 5 pm every day. Permission would be granted after verifying the applications thoroughly. The applications must include permissions from Municipal Corporation or Panchayat whichever is applicable, fire department, electricity department before submitting them to the UPSC.

The organisers should follow precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival time.

They should obtain permission from the police to take out procession.

A police officer in the limits of the police station would be the coordinator of the organising committee of celebrations. The organisers should follow the sound pollution guidelines-2000, which fixes 55 decibels sound during the day and 45 decibels sound during the night by using only box type speakers between 6 am and 10 pm. The loudspeakers should not be used under any circumstances from 10 pm to 6 am.

The details of the size and weight of the statue, the number of festival days, date and time of Nimajjanam, route map of the Nimajjanam should be informed to the police.

The organisers should take precautions to prevent any fire mishaps due to Deeparadhana or electric short circuit. Necessary fire extinguishers should be kept handy.

The committee members should guard the place of celebrations during the night. The organizers should set up CCTVs near the place of celebrations. Vehicles should not be parked near the idols and the number of devotees should be minimal. The place of celebrations should not obstruct traffic.

The organisers were appealed to conduct the celebrations in a peaceful atmosphere avoiding any untoward incidents.