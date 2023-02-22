Police produces TDP leader Pattabhi in court in Gannavaram violence case

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram was taken to Gannavaram Subjail by the police. The police, who have registered SC and ST Act cases along with attempted murder against Pattabhi brought him to the Gannavaram court this morning. Police produced Kommareddy Pattabhi before the civil court judge. The medical report regarding Pattabhi was also submitted to the judge. In this order, the judge remanded 13 others along with Pattabhi.



However, when Pattabhi was produced in the court yesterday by the police Pattabhi pleaded to the judge that the police used third degree on him and as a result, the judge ordered that Pattabhi should be taken to the government hospital and given a medical report. In this background, the police kept the Pattabhi in the Gannavaram police station last night and shifted remaining 13 people to the Gannavaram sub-jail.

Pattabhi was taken to Vijayawada Government Hospital by the police this morning. After completing the medical examination of Pattabhi, the doctors there brought him to Gannavaram Court. It is known that two days ago there wer clashes in Gannavaram.