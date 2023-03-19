  • Menu
Police recover 150 mobile phones
SP GR Radhika explaining about mobile safety measures




Cyber crime cell staff of Srikakulam district police recovered 150 cell phones from different persons through mobile tracking system.

Srikakulam: Cyber crime cell staff of Srikakulam district police recovered 150 cell phones from different persons through mobile tracking system. Persons who lost their mobiles registered complaint through online with the police department's official website http://srikakulampolice.in/mobiletrackupload.html, after receiving the complaints cyber crime wing police started investigation and identified 150 cell phones through lost mobile tracking system and recovered the same from different persons. The worth of 150 cell phones is about Rs 20 Lakh said superintendent of police (SP), GR Radhika. The SP handed over the phones to owners at district police office (DPO) on Saturday. People should not save any valuable and individual information in mobile phones without having security locking system, the SP said.


