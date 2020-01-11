Top
Police refuses permission to Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Tirupati

Tirupati: The farmer's protest is going on for the last four weeks demanding to retain Amaravati as the state capital city. Over this, the TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu has also extended his support to the farmers and toured capital region villages.

In this context, Naidu has cancelled his Sankranti vacations and decide to participate in the public meeting and huge rally organized by Amaravati JAC in Tirupati on Saturday.

Today, TDP chief will be flying from Hyderabad at 12:45 pm and will be arriving at Renigunta airport at around 2:10 pm. Form here, he'll be reaching Phule statue in Tirupati at 3:15 pm.

After paying tribute to the Phule statue Chandrababu Naidu will be participating in the rally organized by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and address a public meeting at Nalugu Kalla Mandapam in the evening.

However, the police have refused permission to Chandrababu Naidu's rally. Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati Urban SP said that they have denied permission for the rally because of Sankranti festival season.

On the other side, the police have made strong security arrangements over the TDP chief's rally in order to avoid unpleasant incidents. Several TDP leaders have been made house arrest across the district.

