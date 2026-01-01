JD(S) petitions Guv to withhold assent for hate speech bill

A delegation of JD(S) leaders on Wednesday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to the hate speech Bill, calling it an unjustified restriction on free speech.

The delegation, consisting of party legislators and leaders, was led by JD(S) legislature party leader Suresh Babu. The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill has been passed by both houses of the state legislature, amid BJP and JD(S)’ strong opposition, during the winter session in Belagavi that concluded on December 19.

It will now be sent to the Governor for his assent, for the Bill to become law. “We, the members of the Janata Dal (Secular) Legislature Party and office bearers, respectfully submit this memorandum to urge your excellency to withhold assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025.