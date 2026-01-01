Kichcha Sudeep celebrates ‘Mark’ success with fans

Kannada cinema superstar Kichcha Sudeep rings in the New Year by sharing the big-screen experience of his latest action thriller, Mark, with enthusiastic fans on Wednesday. Fulfilling a promise made to his loyal supporters, the actor attended morning and evening shows in Bengaluru and Mysuru, turning ordinary movie outings into memorable fan gatherings amid the film’s strong box-office run.

Released on Christmas Day, December 25, Mark has quickly emerged as a crowd-pleaser, blending high-octane action with mass appeal under the direction of Vijay Kartikeyaa. The film marks a reunion for Sudeep and Kartikeyaa after their successful collaboration on last year’s holiday hit, Max. Early reviews have praised Sudeep’s intense performance as a suspended cop navigating a web of intrigue, with fans hailing it as a “complete mass masala” entertainer.

Sudeep, known for his close bond with fans, announced the special visits via social media, stating, “As promised... See u at the theaters... Let’s watch #MarkTheFilm together.” The actor first joined viewers at Santosh Theatre in Bengaluru’s Gandhi Nagar for the 10:30 am show, before heading to Sangam Theatre in Mysuru for the 6:45 pm screening.

This gesture echoes his tradition from last year, when he watched Max alongside fans during its release. However, Sudeep had scaled back such public appearances in recent times due to crowd management concerns.

He pledged to resume them if Mark received a warm reception, a promise he’s now honouring amid the film’s enthusiastic response.

Fans have flooded social media with excitement, sharing memes and videos in anticipation. One supporter humorously noted the potential for massive turnouts, while others expressed gratitude for the star’s accessibility. The events drew large crowds, with theater managements prepared for heightened security and festivities.

As Kannada cinema continues to thrive with big-ticket releases, Mark’s success highlights Sudeep’s enduring star power and the vibrant fan culture that sustains the industry.