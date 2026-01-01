Apple’s 2026 Roadmap: Foldable iPhone, OLED Macs, AI Glasses and a Packed Product Lineup

After a product-heavy 2025, Apple shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, 2026 could turn out to be one of the company’s most ambitious years yet. From long-rumoured innovations to meaningful upgrades across its ecosystem, Apple is reportedly lining up a wave of launches that could reshape its hardware portfolio.

The most talked-about product is Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone. According to reports, the device is expected to debut in fall 2026, making Apple the last major smartphone brand to enter the foldable segment. The foldable iPhone is tipped to feature a book-style design, similar to existing foldables, with a 5.25-inch outer display and a larger 7.6-inch inner screen. Both panels are expected to be AMOLED. To maintain a slim profile, Apple may skip Face ID and instead use a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. Powering the device could be the A20 Pro chipset, alongside what may be the largest battery ever fitted into an iPhone. The expected US price is around $2,400.

Alongside the foldable iPhone, Apple may finally address one of the long-standing criticisms of its laptops. The MacBook Pro is widely expected to receive an OLED display upgrade in late 2026. Reports suggest that touch-enabled OLED panels will be limited to higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max models, while the base M6 MacBook Pro could continue with IPS LCD technology.

Apple is also said to be exploring AI-powered smart glasses. These glasses are expected to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban lineup and may feature built-in cameras, speakers, and voice-based AI assistance. Users could make calls, capture photos, and receive AI-generated responses, although a built-in display is unlikely. While the announcement may happen in 2026, the actual release could slip to 2027.

Earlier in the year, Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17e, the second model in its e-series. The phone is expected to feature the A19 chipset, slimmer bezels, and MagSafe support. Pricing is likely to remain similar to its predecessor, with an anticipated February launch.

The flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to arrive in September 2026. These models may introduce under-display Face ID, a cleaner front design without the Dynamic Island, and new colour options. Camera upgrades could include variable aperture technology, giving users more control over depth of field, while performance will be driven by the A20 Pro chip.

Tablets and Macs are also set for upgrades. The iPad Mini 8 is rumoured to get an OLED display, water resistance, and flagship-level performance, though with a possible price increase. Apple is also reportedly working on a more affordable MacBook powered by an iPhone-class chipset, aimed at students and budget-conscious users.

Beyond these headline products, Apple’s 2026 roadmap may include refreshed iPads, Macs, wearables, home devices, and major software updates, reinforcing the company’s push toward a more integrated and AI-driven ecosystem.