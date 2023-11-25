Police retrieves CCTV footage, intensifies probe on fire accident at vizag fishing harbour

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam police who intensified the investigation in the Visakha Fishing Harbour fire accident have collected the CCTV footage of the petrol station near Fishing Harbour and found crucial evidence on the accident where two men found moving around the harbour.



The police are investigating whether the two have anything to do with the accident. The police who are inquiring about the identity of the two persons.

A huge fire accident occurred in Visakhapatnam fishing harbour leaving forty boats gutted in the fire. In this accident, there was a property loss of crores of rupees. This remains one of the greatest disasters in the history of the fishing harbour.