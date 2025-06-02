Live
- Mandya Tragedy: State DGP Issues Strict Guidelines to Curb Unsafe Vehicle Checks
- Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage
- Essential commodities distribution starts at fair price shops
- ‘Tuk Tuk’ makes big impact; takes OTT by storm with massive viewership
- 25 families from YCP join TDP
- FPIs invest Rs 19,860 cr in May
- India’s aviation sector storms into world’s top 3 markets, creates 7.7 million jobs
- Instagram for iPad in Progress, Meta Gears Up for Late 2024 Launch
- Miss Thailand Crowned 72nd Miss World, Makes History for Her Country
- Jagan flays CM for stopping MDUs
Police save young man from committing suicide
Vizianagaram: In a prompt and courageous act, the police rescued a young man attempting suicide near the railway tracks at Ramanarayana area in...
Vizianagaram: In a prompt and courageous act, the police rescued a young man attempting suicide near the railway tracks at Ramanarayana area in Vizianagaram town. Under the supervision of One Town CI S. Srinivas, the police team acted swiftly and saved the youth, later providing counseling and handing him over to his parents.
SP Vakul Jindal said that the young man, a native of Salur town, had left home on a bike in a distressed mental state. Upon reaching Vizianagaram, he informed his family over the phone of his decision to end his life and requested them not to search for him. The worried family immediately alerted CI S. Srinivas. Using the phone number, the police traced his location. Simultaneously, the family kept the boy engaged on a call, while police reached the railway tracks near Ramanarayana where he was sitting, attempting to take his life.
Without delay, CI Srinivas and his team rushed to the spot, pulled the young man to safety, and took him to the station for counseling. After ensuring his well-being, he was reunited with his family. SP Vakul Jindal appreciated the timely action of CI Srinivas and his team.