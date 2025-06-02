Police save young man from committing suicide

Vizianagaram: In a prompt and courageous act, the police rescued a young man attempting suicide near the railway tracks at Ramanarayana area in Vizianagaram town. Under the supervision of One Town CI S. Srinivas, the police team acted swiftly and saved the youth, later providing counseling and handing him over to his parents.

SP Vakul Jindal said that the young man, a native of Salur town, had left home on a bike in a distressed mental state. Upon reaching Vizianagaram, he informed his family over the phone of his decision to end his life and requested them not to search for him. The worried family immediately alerted CI S. Srinivas. Using the phone number, the police traced his location. Simultaneously, the family kept the boy engaged on a call, while police reached the railway tracks near Ramanarayana where he was sitting, attempting to take his life.

Without delay, CI Srinivas and his team rushed to the spot, pulled the young man to safety, and took him to the station for counseling. After ensuring his well-being, he was reunited with his family. SP Vakul Jindal appreciated the timely action of CI Srinivas and his team.