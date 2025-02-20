Police should register case against Jagan: NUDA chief

Nellore : Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy has demanded the police to register a case against for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for degrading the police department with derogatory comments.

Addressing a press conference at party district office in the city on Wednesday, the TDP leader has pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tenure as the CM had utilised police department for his vested and political interests by forcing them to register cases against TDP leaders. Now the same Jagan Mohan Reddy is criticising police after losing power, he added.

The TDP leader has wondered what was wrong with the police arresting Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who scolded Dalit youth Satyavardhan and tried to abduct him. Describing Vamsi as a betrayer, the NUDA Chairman reminded that Vallabhaneni Vamsi was responsible for making objectionable comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s family members. He said that instead of reprimanding his party leaders for making such comments, Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged them to launch worst comments on Naidu’s family members.

Kotamreddy predicted that the day is very near for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go behind the bars for his inexcusable wrongs.