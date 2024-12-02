Police solve boy’s murder case, arrest suspects

Puttaparthi: Sri Satya Sai district police have arrested the accused in a 14-year-old boy’s murder case. SP V Ratna explained the details to the media here on Sunday.

According to the SP, the deceased mother Pushpavati (29), originally from Maravapalli village, Madakasira mandal, had separated from her husband T Venkataswamy in 2011 due to marital disputes. She has been living with her parents in Maravapalli and worked at KIA car factory in Penukonda. Her son attended ZPH School in Amidalagondi and commuted daily from Maravapalli.

Ashok (26), nephew of Pushpavathi, is a liquor addict, had illicit relations and used to exploit women through social media. He used these relationships for financial gain and had many debts, including Rs 5 lakh from Nagalakshmamma, with whom he had an illicit relationship.

Ashok developed animosity towards Pushpavathi for rejecting his advances and defaming him within their family circle. To take revenge, he planned to murder her son to inflict emotional pain for her.

On November 27, Ashok with the help of Nagalakshmamma, lured the boy on the pretext of buying toys. The next day, they took the boy to a remote location in Pavagada, Karnataka, where they tied him and murdered him by slitting his throat.

SP V Ratna and Penukonda sub-divisional police officer Y Venkateswarlu formed special teams and arrested Ashok and Nagalakshmamma on Saturday (November 30) near NH-544E bypass in Madakasira.

SP V Ratna lauded the efforts of the investigating team, including DSP Y Venkateswarlu, CIs R Ramaiah and A Raj Kumar, and their staff, for swiftly solving the case and arresting the culprits. She announced rewards for their commendable work.

Penukonda DSP SBI Balasubramanyam Reddy, CI Ramaiah, CI Raj Kumar and other police personnel attended the press meet.