Police statue unveiled at District Police Office

Rajamahendravaram: Eluru Range Inspector General (IG) of Police GVG Ashok Kumar unveiled a new police statue at the East Godavari District Police Office on Saturday. This statue represents the “sacrifice and dedication” of the police force and aims to inspire all. IG Ashok Kumar commended District Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore for his initiative in establishing the statue and urged police personnel to keep vigilant in ensuring public safety. Following the unveiling, the IG held a review meeting with senior officers, offering guidelines on investigating grave cases and inspecting the District Police Office, including the Traffic Police Station.

He assessed various sections, including the Special Branch and Armed Reserve, and provided suggestions for improving operational efficiency.

The visit included a warm welcome led by SP D Narasimha Kishore and a ceremonial guard of honor from the Armed Reserve police. Additionally, IG Ashok Kumar planted saplings on the premises as part of a green initiative and inaugurated the “Weapon Proving Fit” facility for the Armed Reserve Unit.

Additional SP (Administration) NBM Murali Krishna, Additional SP (Law and Order) Alluri Venkata Subba Raju, Additional SP (Crimes) L Arjun, Additional SP (AR) L Chenchi Reddy, DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna, SB Inspector A Srinivasa Rao, and DCRB Inspector Pavan Kumar Reddy participated.