Police transfers done in transparent manner: SP G Krishna Kanth

Kurnool: SP G Krishna Kanth has stated that the counselling of police personnel on transfers has been done in a transparent manner at the District Police Office (DPO) on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, the SP has stated that several police personnel – constables, assistant Sub-Inspectors who have been working for more than 5 years at the same police station were transferred to various stations across the district.

The counselling for transfers has been done in a transparent manner. The vacancy positions have been displayed and the police staff members were told to choose their desired place. He said around 70 police personnel have been identified and called for counselling. Of the 70, only 68 (3 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 18 Head Constables and 47 constables) have attended the counselling.

So far, 59 police personnel have been transferred and the remaining 9 were not transferred due to medical reasons and kept at the same station where they are currently working. This counselling for transfers has been done as part of routine transfers, the SP pointed out.

