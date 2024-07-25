Political patronage alleged behind graft in KGBVs

Srikakulam : Officials who had the support of former Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram reportedly turned a blind eye to irregularities in Kasturbha Gandhu Balika Vidyalayams (KGBV) in the district. Additional project coordinator (APC) of Samagra Shiksha acts as nodal officer for KGBVs in the district. District education officer, joint collector and collector are the supervising authorities over them.

Two APCs working at Samagra Shiksha alleged to have the backing of former Speaker Sitaram. Three contractors are supplying vegetables, eggs, chicken and other essentials and home needs like mops to the KGBVs in the district.

In an instance of corruption in procurement of supplies, a contractor said to have charged Rs 100 for a floor mob as against the market price of Rs 25. It is alleged that APCs of Samagra Shiksha cleared these bills as they got commission.

Bills were inflated for vegetables, home needs and other essentials owing to the nexus between contractors and APCs.

According to sources, DEO raised doubts while checking bills and asked other officers of the Samagra Shiksha to check prices in open market. Based on the verification in Kotabommali and L N Peta mandals, the DEO reportedly confirmed irregularities.

When the DEO submitted a report to the district collector on the suspected irregularities, one officer was transferred from the district under political pressure.

With the political pressure, all these irregularities were hushed up and bills were cleared during the previous government.

Now having received several complaints on corruption in KGBVs, TDP Amadalavalasa MLA K Ravi Kumar and minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu have started digging up the irregularities to take necessary action against those responsible.