Polling staff to get Covid booster dose

Nellore: Joint Director of health and family welfare Dr R Ramanarayana Reddy asked the officials to provide Covid booster dose to polling staff participating Atmakur bypoll on June 23. Holding a reviewed with the staff members in the city on Saturday, he said precautionary dose was necessary for polling staff, who mingle with various people visiting the polling stations.

He directed the officials to organise medical camps at all polling booths for the safety of polling staff and voters if they fall sick. Stating Covid positivity rate was increasing in the nearby states, he said people have to be careful during the polls and they have to follow the protocols strictly. Dr Ramanarayana Reddy said voters have to wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain distance during voting for not spreading infection to others.

DMHO Dr Penchalaiah said they were placing ORS packets and other emergency drugs close to the polling booths for the sake of voters. He appealed to voters to follow Covid protocols for protecting themselves from the infection.