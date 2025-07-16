Poor patients get CMRF cheques

Dharmavaram: Health Minister’s constituency in-charge Harish Babu on Monday distributed cheques sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to poor patients suffering from health issues at the NDA office in Dharmavaram town.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Babu stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, every rupee is being directed transparently towards the health needs of the poor. Our government is committed to ensuring the tribals, Dalits, Backward Classes, minorities, and daily wage workers receive proper healthcare support without neglect.”

He further highlighted the efforts of Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav in strengthening the healthcare system. “It is only through this vision that numerous poor families in Dharmavaram are receiving financial assistance for medical treatment through the CMRF,” he added.

In this distribution drive, cheques amounting to a total of Rs5,12,451 were handed over to 7 beneficiaries, with each amount tailored to their specific medical needs. Families expressed their gratitude to the State government and the NDA leadership, thanking them for standing by them in difficult times.

Harish Babu also conveyed his special thanks on behalf of the people of Dharmavaram to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav for their timely support.

Prominent BJP leaders including Shyam Rao, Potukunta Raju, Lakshminarayana, Surendra Naidu and Kuntchepu Ravi were present on the occasion.