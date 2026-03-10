EAGLE busts inter-state synthetic drug racket

In a significant breakthrough, the Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement team has busted an inter-state synthetic drug manufacturing racket operating from Agra. The police seized 886 litres of chemical substances and specialised equipment used in drug production. Acting on specific intelligence, the EAGLE team conducted a covert operation in Khandauli, leading to the arrest of the primary accused in Agra and two others in Rajasthan. The lead accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, is a postgraduate in chemistry who worked as a lecturer until 2025.

According to officials, the syndicate was linked to operations in Hyderabad where Manoj allegedly manufactured around 10 kg of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant.

The investigation revealed that Manoj was drawn into the illegal trade by his former colleague Virendra Swamy, who promised substantial financial gains. The duo initially travelled to Hyderabad last year and rented a room near Shadnagar along the national highway. They procured 15 types of chemical substances in an attempt to manufacture MDMA but failed after a month of experimentation. Following this setback, Manoj returned to Rajasthan to teach, but Virendra and another associate, Manish, persuaded him to resume production in Khandauli. The trio began operations in the Ramnagar locality where they successfully produced 100 grams of mephedrone in their first breakthrough. Encouraged by this, they quickly scaled up their production capacity.

The racket was uncovered after EAGLE officials noticed suspicious bulk purchases of chemicals from a company in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Upon questioning the supplier, investigators traced the transactions directly to the accused. For nearly two months, the EAGLE team conducted discreet surveillance before identifying the Agra-based manufacturing unit.

The team travelled to Khandauli and, with the support of local police, apprehended Manoj Kumar. Based on critical inputs from Telangana EAGLE, the Rajasthan Police arrested Virendra Swamy and Manish in separate operations. Officials have highlighted the dangerous trend of highly educated professionals using their technical knowledge for narcotics production. Further investigation is currently underway to identify the broader distribution network used by the gang to sell these synthetic drugs across different states. The seizure of 886 litres of raw materials marks one of the most substantial recent successes for the drug law enforcement group.