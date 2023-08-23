Live
Posani Krishna Murali complains to DGP against Lokesh, says he has life threat
Posani Krishna Murali, the Chairman of AP Film Development Corporation, met with DGP Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. Posani alleged that he has life threat from Lokesh and informed the DGP about a potential conspiracy to harm him, requesting protection.
After the meeting, Posani addressed the media, expressing concern for his safety and accusing Lokesh of plotting against him. He claimed that all the details had been shared with the DGP, who assured him of security. Posani stated that Lokesh's ego was hurt because he declined to join the TDP. He criticized both Chandrababu and Lokesh, accusing them of staging dramas to gain votes from the Kapu community.
Further, Posani mentioned Chandrababu's history of switching political parties and accused him of betraying N.T. Rama Rao. Posani challenged Chandrababu, suggesting that if he truly does not desire the position of Chief Minister, he should pledge to make Pawan Kalyan the Chief Minister. He expressed concerns about Lokesh targeting him and stated that he was targetted for exposing Lokesh's corruption.