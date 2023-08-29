Live
Just In
Posani Krishna Murali lashes Chandra Babu Naidu, accuses of mistreating Sr. NTR
APFDC Chairman Posani Krishna Murali has made serious comments regarding TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. He criticized Chandrababu for allegedly mistreating senior NTR and said that Nara Lokesh is also adopting similar habits.
Posani also claimed that Chandrababu had slapped NTR's face and expressed his disapproval of the former garlanding NTR after his passing. He questioned why Purandeswari, NTR's daughter, did not intervene when Chandrababu allegedly mistreated their father. Posani further accused Chandrababu of being responsible for the death of Vangaveeti Ranga.
Posani, further said that Nara Lokesh has inherited all the negative traits of Chandrababu and criticised him for his manner of speaking, claiming that no other politician talks as low as Lokesh. He also alleged that Chandrababu and Lokesh resorted to violence against the police despite receiving police security. Posani accused Dhulipalla Narendra of resorting to corruption and challenged him to a public debate to address the allegations made against him and questioned whether Narendra would be willing to take an oath in a temple.
It is known that there was a war of words between TDP and Posani Krishna Murali ever since the Nara Lokesh filed defamation case against Posani. While Nara Lokesh recorded his statement in Mangalagiri Court, Posani Krishna Murali complained to DGP saying that he has threat from the Lokesh.