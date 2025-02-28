Posani Krishna Murali Remanded for 14 Days

Film actor and former YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been remanded for 14 days following his arrest by Andhra Pradesh police on the night of the 26th. The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by Jana Sena leader Jogineni Mani, alleging that Posani made statements capable of inciting hatred among political parties.

The police have registered a case against Posani under various legal sections, including 196 and 353(2), along with section 111 Red with 3(5). Following his arrest at his residence in Hyderabad, Posani was taken to the Obulavaripalle police station for processing.

In the wake of the arrest, Posani's legal team contended that the action was illegal and sought the issuance of 41A notices from the Ponnavol court to secure bail under the BNS Act. A prolonged legal debate ensued, lasting approximately seven hours, from 9 PM Thursday until 5 AM Friday.

Ultimately, the Annamayya District Railway Kodur Court ruled to remand Posani for 14 days, meaning he will remain in custody until March 12. He is currently being held at the Rajampet Police Station. The case has garnered significant attention, raising important legal and political questions as developments continue to unfold.